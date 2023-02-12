Kotkaniemi found the back of the net in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Kotkaniemi scored at 9:43 of the second period to provide Carolina with a 2-1 edge. He has eight goals and 21 points in 52 games in 2022-23. Kotkaniemi has recorded at least a point in each of his last three games and four of his last five contests.