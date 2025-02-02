Kotkaniemi scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Kotkaniemi bounced back after seeing his five-game point streak end Thursday in Chicago. The 24-year-old forward opened the scoring Saturday, though the Hurricanes' lead was short-lived, as Phillip Danault tied the game 2:35 later in the first period. Kotkaniemi is up to 11 goals and 26 points through 53 outings this season, one point shy of matching his total from 79 regular-season contests in 2023-24. He's added 81 shots on net, 48 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 2024-25.