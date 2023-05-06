Kotkaniemi tallied two goals in a 6-1 victory over New Jersey in Game 2 on Friday.

Kotkaniemi supplied a pair of markers in the span of just 2:23 early in the second period to put Carolina up 2-0. He has three goals and four points in eight playoff contests this year, with all of those offensive contributions coming over his last four outings. During the regular season, Kotkaniemi collected 18 goals and 43 points in 82 appearances.