Kotkaniemi scored a goal and an assist on two shots, helping the Hurricanes to a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators on Tuesday.
Kotkaniemi opened the scoring Tuesday, tipping home a shot by Brady Skjei to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead. The Finnish forward also added an assist on Brady Skjei's power-play goal. This performance gives him points in back-to-back games with three points in that span. On the season, Kotkaniemi has 15 goals and 37 points in 76 games.
