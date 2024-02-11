Kotkaniemi extended his pointless streak to 10 games in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win against the Devils, and saw his ice time dip to a season-low 6:52

After recording a career-high 43 points last season, Kotkaniemi has regressed badly this year, with just 18 points in 51 games. He's currently toiling on the Canes' fourth line, but given the sharp decline in his TOI, it may be just a matter of time before Kotkaniemi is watching from the press box.