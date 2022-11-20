Kotkaniemi failed to register a point for the seventh straight game Saturday against the Wild. He now has just three points (1G, 2A) in 18 games this season.

Much more was expected of Kotkaniemi this year after the 22-year old Finn signed an eight-year, $38.5 million extension with the Canes back in March. Needless to say, he will have to bust out in a big way to have any hope of matching his 12-goal, 29-point season from a year ago. For now, he continues to skate mainly on the team's second line with Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis.