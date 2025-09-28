Kotkaniemi (face) is expected to be okay after getting a stick to the face in Friday's 6-5 preseason loss to Tampa Bay, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Sunday.

Kotkaniemi didn't participate in the morning skate, but he probably wasn't going to play against Nashville on Sunday anyway. He accounted for 12 goals and 33 points in 78 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.