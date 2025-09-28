Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Should be fine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kotkaniemi (face) is expected to be okay after getting a stick to the face in Friday's 6-5 preseason loss to Tampa Bay, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Sunday.
Kotkaniemi didn't participate in the morning skate, but he probably wasn't going to play against Nashville on Sunday anyway. He accounted for 12 goals and 33 points in 78 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Leaves late in contest•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Draws in, earns assist•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Buries goal in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Logs helper in return•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Slated to suit up Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Facing one-week absence•