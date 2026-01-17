Kotkaniemi posted an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 9-1 win over the Panthers.

Kotkaniemi is getting a chance to fill in while William Carrier (lower body) is out. The 25-year-old Kotkaniemi has been scratched more frequently this season, though he's also battled some injuries. With Logan Stankoven taking to the second-line center job, Kotkaniemi has been limited to an average of 11:16 of ice time per game, earning seven points, 31 shots on net, 47 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 28 appearances.