Kotkaniemi scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kotkaniemi's tally snapped a five-game point drought. The 23-year-old had a good start to the year, but it'll be interesting to see how he responds to his first taste of adversity in 2023-24. He's at seven goals, 14 points, 44 shots on net, 16 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 20 contests for a Hurricanes team that has performed a little under the expected level.