Kotkaniemi scored his third goal and sixth point of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

Kotkaniemi had really been struggling coming in to Saturday's game with just two points in his previous 15 contests, so it was nice to finally see him get back on the scoresheet. Whether this is the start of a trend remains to be seen, however Kotkaniemi did see a big bump in his ice time against the Isles (18:12 versus 11:08 the previous game), so hopefully it's a sign of better things to come for the 22-year-old Finn.