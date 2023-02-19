Kotkaniemi scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 win over Washington in the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday.
He and linemates Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen combined for seven points (three goals, four assists). Kotkaniemi only has 22 points this season, but seems to be heating up a bit with seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last six games.
