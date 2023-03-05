Kotkaniemi provided a goal and four assists in the Hurricanes' 6-0 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Kotkaniemi's marker and three of his assists were recorded while the Hurricanes had the man advantage. He's up to 12 goals and 30 points in 61 contests in 2022-23, including 10 power-play points. Kotkaniemi was quiet offensively over his previous five appearances, contributing one goal without an assist over that span. The 22-year-old is closing in on his career high of 34 points, which was set in 2018-19 over 79 contests.