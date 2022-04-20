Kotkaniemi (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Jets, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kotkaniemi will miss a second straight contest with his lower-body injury. Kotkaniemi has missed 9 of Carolina's last 11 games due to this issue, so at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to rejoin the lineup.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Won't play Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Ready to rock•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out 2-3 weeks•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Suffers injury Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Signs maximum-length extension•