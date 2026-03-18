Kotkaniemi was scratched for the ninth time in 10 games in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Since the Olympic break, Kotkaniemi has taken a back seat to Mark Jankowski for the fourth-line center job. The 25-year-old Kotkaniemi has struggled to nine points, 38 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-2 rating over 37 appearances. The Hurricanes' blowout loss Tuesday may prompt lineup changes, but Kotkaniemi will need to impress to stay in the lineup for more than a game or two at a time.