Kotkaniemi registered two assists in Carolina's 5-1 victory over the Sabres on Wednesday.
Kotkaniemi has seven goals and 20 points in 51 games in 2022-23. He was held off the scoresheet for five straight contests from Jan. 14-25, but since then he's registered four assists over four games. Kotkaniemi's offensive pace is a bit below 2021-22, when the 22-year-old finished with 12 goals and 29 points in 66 contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Grabs two assists in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Earns pair of points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scores goal in victory Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Gets helper on winning tally•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scoring drought continues•