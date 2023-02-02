Kotkaniemi registered two assists in Carolina's 5-1 victory over the Sabres on Wednesday.

Kotkaniemi has seven goals and 20 points in 51 games in 2022-23. He was held off the scoresheet for five straight contests from Jan. 14-25, but since then he's registered four assists over four games. Kotkaniemi's offensive pace is a bit below 2021-22, when the 22-year-old finished with 12 goals and 29 points in 66 contests.