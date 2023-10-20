Kotkaniemi scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.

Kotkaniemi got the Hurricanes within a goal in the third period. It's too early to say if the 23-year-old is ready for a breakout year, but he's certainly laying the groundwork. He has two goals, three assists, 14 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating through five contests while centering the second line.