Kotkaniemi scored two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

The 22-year-old has flashed his upside with five-point and three-point performances already in March, but he has zero points in the other six games on the month. Kotkaniemi seems locked into a top-six role with Andrei Svechnikov (knee) done for the year. but until he shows more consistency his main fantasy utility will come in DFS tournaments.