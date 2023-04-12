Kotkaniemi picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

After setting up Stefan Noesen to open the scoring early in the first period, Kotkaniemi closed things out with an empty-netter. The 22-year-old has put together the best season of his career, but he's accelerated his scoring pace over the final month, collecting five goals and 12 points over the last 16 games.