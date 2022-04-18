Kotkaniemi will not be available versus the Coyotes on Monday but is considered day-to-day, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Kotkaniemi was just two games back from a long-term injury absence that saw him miss eight games. It's not immediately clear if the two injuries are related but it's certainly not good news for a Hurricanes squad that will also be without Jordan Staal (upper body) and suddenly finds itself rather thin down the middle. Where Kotkaniemi fits into the lineup upon his return to action will likely depend on if Staal is available, though top-six might be a stretch for Kotkaniemi at this point.