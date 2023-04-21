Puljujarvi will return to the lineup Friday versus the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Puljujarvi was a healthy scratch in Carolina's first two playoff games, but he will draw into the lineup to replace the injured Teuvo Teravainen (broken hand). Puljujarvi could see first line duty with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. Puljujarvi had only two assists in 17 games with the Hurricanes after his trade from Edmonton on Feb. 28.