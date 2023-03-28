Puljujarvi could return to the lineup Tuesday versus Tampa Bay after being a healthy scratch Sunday versus Boston, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Puljujarvi has been credited with 19 shots on goal and 11 hits in eight games with the Hurricanes since being acquired from Edmonton. He might fill in for Jesper Fast (personal), who will be a game-time decision versus the Lightning, alongside Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen.