Puljujarvi was traded from the Oilers to the Hurricanes in exchange for Patrik Puistola on Tuesday.

Puljujarvi was never able to find his footing with the Oilers after being selected fourth overall in the 2016 Entry Draft, having collected just 112 points through 317 games total with just 14 points through 58 contests this campaign, but perhaps a change of scenery will benefit the 24-year-old winger. The Hurricanes are pretty stacked up front, so Puljujarvi will likely have to settle for bottom-six minutes with his new team.