Puljujarvi is still in Edmonton as he is having visa issues, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Puljujarvi was traded from the Oilers to the Hurricanes on Tuesday and was seen skating on his own Friday in Edmonton. The 24-year-old winger had five goals and 14 points in 58 games with the Oilers before the deal. He has an appointment Monday to sort out his visa problems and will join the Hurricanes in Montreal on Tuesday.