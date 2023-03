Puljujarvi (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against Boston, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Puljujarvi logged just 7:57 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over Toronto. He hasn't picked up a point in eight games with the Hurricanes since being acquired from Edmonton on Feb. 28. Puljujarvi will be replaced in the lineup by Paul Stastny.