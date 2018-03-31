Nordstrom recorded an assist, two penalty minutes and three shots during Friday's 4-1 over the Capitals.

The helper gives Nordstrom just seven points in 71 games as the 25-year-old winger has regressed since a 24-point campaign in 2015-16. The 25-year-old possesses almost no fantasy relevance outside of the deepest of leagues.

