Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Endures upper-body injury
Nordstrom (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Bruins.
Nordstrom logged just 2:17 of ice time before leaving the contest, but he's averaged just 7:28 per game over the last four so it's not too out of the norm. The 26-year-old forward has just two goals and two assists this campaign, but if the injury is serious, the Hurricanes will likely have to dip into minors for a replacement.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Fantasy value hovering close to zero•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Fantasy value almost non-existent•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Set for return Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Out Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Prolonged scoring drought to close out December•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Toiling in obscurity in fourth-line role•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...