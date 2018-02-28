Nordstrom (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Bruins.

Nordstrom logged just 2:17 of ice time before leaving the contest, but he's averaged just 7:28 per game over the last four so it's not too out of the norm. The 26-year-old forward has just two goals and two assists this campaign, but if the injury is serious, the Hurricanes will likely have to dip into minors for a replacement.