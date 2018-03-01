Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Facing extended absence
Nordstrom is expected to miss extended time after returning to Charlotte for further evaluation on his eye, but he has avoided any future vision complications, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Nordstrom exited Tuesday's affair against the Bruins due to the eye injury and it appears he could remain sidelined for a while. The pivot's absence from the lineup will leave the Hurricanes down some depth up front, but it shouldn't affect many fantasy rosters. More information on his status and a potential timeline for his return could surface when the team returns home, but he can be considered out indefinitely for the time being.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Endures upper-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Fantasy value hovering close to zero•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Fantasy value almost non-existent•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Set for return Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Out Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Prolonged scoring drought to close out December•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...