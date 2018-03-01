Nordstrom is expected to miss extended time after returning to Charlotte for further evaluation on his eye, but he has avoided any future vision complications, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Nordstrom exited Tuesday's affair against the Bruins due to the eye injury and it appears he could remain sidelined for a while. The pivot's absence from the lineup will leave the Hurricanes down some depth up front, but it shouldn't affect many fantasy rosters. More information on his status and a potential timeline for his return could surface when the team returns home, but he can be considered out indefinitely for the time being.