Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Fantasy value almost non-existent
Nordstrom has just four points in 51 games this season, along with a minus-10 rating.
Nordstrom remains firmly entrenched at the bottom of the Canes' depth chart, well behind scoring wingers like Sebastian Aho, Jeff Skinner and Brock McGinn. His last point came over a month ago (Nov. 18) when he somehow managed to score a goal against the Sabres. Even in the deepest of formats, Nordstrom's fantasy value is hovering dangerously close to zero. Time to clean house and find a better option on your waiver wire.
