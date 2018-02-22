Nordstrom has averaged just 7:00 in ice time over his last two games.

It's hard to imagine any player's fantasy value falling by as much as Nordstrom's this season. He's currently riding an excruciating 41-game pointless streak that dates back to mid-November -- that's half a season worth of zeros, folks. Two seasons ago, Nordstrom scored 24 points while averaging 15:38 per game in a top-six role. Now, however, he's essentially a fourth-line player who spends what little ice time he sees blocking shots and killing penalties. Needless to say, Nordstrom is best left on the fantasy scrap heap even in the deepest of formats.