Nordstrom started the season on the fourth line, and has a goal in two games.

Nordstrom is looking to put a horrendous 2016-17 season behind him, in which he registered just 12 points. So far this season, he is off to a good start after notching his first goal in the season opener against Minnesota. However, the Canes are stacked at left wing, with Sebastien Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Jeff Skinner all ahead of Nordstrom on the depth chart, so his chances to become a signficant contributor to the team's offense will be limited. As such, his fantasy value remains limited to very deep formats for the time being.