Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Fourth line duty to start season
Nordstrom started the season on the fourth line, and has a goal in two games.
Nordstrom is looking to put a horrendous 2016-17 season behind him, in which he registered just 12 points. So far this season, he is off to a good start after notching his first goal in the season opener against Minnesota. However, the Canes are stacked at left wing, with Sebastien Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Jeff Skinner all ahead of Nordstrom on the depth chart, so his chances to become a signficant contributor to the team's offense will be limited. As such, his fantasy value remains limited to very deep formats for the time being.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Up to 25 games without a point•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: On 14-game scoreless skid•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Bumped to fourth line Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Rare assist in loss to Rangers•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Delivers win with first goal of season•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Struggling to generate offense•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...