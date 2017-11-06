Nordstrom skated a season-low 8:42 in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Coyotes, and failed to crack the scoresheet for the fourth consecutive game.

The 25-year-old Swede now has just two points in 12 games this season, putting him on pace for another abysmal points total similar to last season (12 points in 82 games). Skating fewer than 10 minutes per game on the Canes' fourth line, Nordstrom should not be on anyone's fantasy radar right now.