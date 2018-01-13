Nordstrom (illness) will not play Friday against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Coach Bill Peters indicated earlier in the day that a couple of players were dealing with an illness and it appears Nordstrom is one of them. His next opportunity to take the ice arrives Sunday against the Flames, while Phil Di Giuseppe and Josh Jooris will draw into Friday's contest.

