Nordstrom snapped a four-month pointless streak with a pair of assists in Sunday's win over the Islanders.

Nordstrom's string of goose eggs dated all the way back to Nov. 18 when he somehow scored a goal against the Sabres. He now has just six points on the season as a member of the Canes' fourth line, effectively putting him in the fantasy dustbin. Our condolences if you're somehow still relying on him.

