Nordstrom (illness) will suit up for Sunday's game against the Flames, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Nordstrom will look to snap a 25-game pointless streak Sunday, as he missed just one game with this sickness. He's been logging just 11:09 of ice time during his slump, while firing just 26 shots on goal in that span.

