Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Slated for Thursday return
Nordstrom (eye) is expected to return to action for Thursday's matchup with Chicago, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Coach Bill Peters told reporters, "I think (Nordstrom will) be cleared and ready to go for Thursday," which does effectively rule him out against the Wild on Tuesday. Fantasy owners in need of some offensive contributions will want to look elsewhere, considering the natural center hasn't tallied a point since Nov. 18 -- a 44-game drought. Given the fluidity of the Hurricanes lines, its not clear who might get bumped from the lineup once Nordstrom is given the green light, but Lucas Wallmark would seem the most likely option.
