Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Toiling in obscurity in fourth-line role
Nordstrom extended his current pointless streak to seven games Saturday against the Panthers.
Now with just four points and a minus-6 rating in 25 games this season, Nordstrom's fantasy appeal remains at a low ebb. He continues to average just 11 minutes of ice time per game on the Canes' fourth line, so he is best left alone in the majority of fantasy formats out there.
