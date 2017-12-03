Nordstrom extended his current pointless streak to seven games Saturday against the Panthers.

Now with just four points and a minus-6 rating in 25 games this season, Nordstrom's fantasy appeal remains at a low ebb. He continues to average just 11 minutes of ice time per game on the Canes' fourth line, so he is best left alone in the majority of fantasy formats out there.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories