Nordstrom had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 75 games during 2017-18, averaging 10:34 of ice time.

After making some noise with 24 points in 72 games throughout the 2015-16 season, Nordstrom took a step back and posted just 12 and seven points the last two seasons respectfully. Although, Nordstrom had just a 2.1 shooting percentage so puck luck certainly wasn't on his side, but his ice time also dipped to just 10:34 this season. The Swede was still able to post a positive 51.4 Corsi though, but the statistic was partially countered by his negative-11 rating. Since Nordstrom is set to be a restricted free agent, he'll need to negotiate a new contract before returning to Carolina for 2018-19, but if parties agree he should slot back into the bottom six.