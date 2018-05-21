Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Unable to reach 10 points
Nordstrom had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 75 games during 2017-18, averaging 10:34 of ice time.
After making some noise with 24 points in 72 games throughout the 2015-16 season, Nordstrom took a step back and posted just 12 and seven points the last two seasons respectfully. Although, Nordstrom had just a 2.1 shooting percentage so puck luck certainly wasn't on his side, but his ice time also dipped to just 10:34 this season. The Swede was still able to post a positive 51.4 Corsi though, but the statistic was partially countered by his negative-11 rating. Since Nordstrom is set to be a restricted free agent, he'll need to negotiate a new contract before returning to Carolina for 2018-19, but if parties agree he should slot back into the bottom six.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Contributes helper Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Scores first points of 2018•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Slated for Thursday return•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Facing extended absence•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Endures upper-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom: Fantasy value hovering close to zero•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...