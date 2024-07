Ryan signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Ryan has compiled 17 goals and 47 assists in 156 regular-season contests for the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL across the past three campaigns. The 31-year-old defender has four goals and 24 points in 145 career NHL appearances. Ryan will compete for a depth spot with the Hurricanes out of training camp but could spend most of 2024-25 in the minors.