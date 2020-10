Ryan signed a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Monday.

Ryan logged just 35 games for Los Angeles last season in which he registered one goal, four assists and 46 blocks while averaging 19:09 of ice time. The blueliner has seen his games played steadily drop each season to the point of having to accept a two-way contract. As such, the 26-year-old should be expected to spend some time in the minors this year, though he'll have a chance at making the 23-man roster during training camp.