Ryan was designated for waivers by the Hurricanes on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Ryan will almost certainly end up on the taxi squad, which will allow him to practice with the team, though he'll still need to be officially called up in order to get into a game. In 35 games for the Kings last year, the 27-year-old defenseman registered one goal on 54 shots, four assists and 24 hits while averaging 19:09 of ice time.