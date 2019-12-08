Hurricanes' Joel Edmundson: Building towards career year
Edmundson scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.
Edmundson has been a nice surprise for the Canes this season, filling a top-four role on the team's second defensive pairing opposite Brett Pesce. Now with nine points on the season, the 26-year-old blueliner could crack the 20-point plateau for the first time in his career. He has decent fantasy value in deeper formats.
