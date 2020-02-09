Hurricanes' Joel Edmundson: Chips in with helper
Edmundson recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Edmundson has produced an assist in three of his last four games. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 15 points, 71 shots, 91 hits, 69 blocked shots and 61 PIM through 55 appearances. He could help in deeper fantasy formats due to his solid production in non-scoring categories.
