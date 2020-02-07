Hurricanes' Joel Edmundson: Collects assist in win
Edmundson recorded an assist, four PIM and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.
The 26-year-old defenseman has three assists in his last seven games. Always a modest producer on offense, Edmundson has 14 points in 54 contests this season, a career-best pace. He's added 70 shots on goal, 89 hits, 68 blocked shots and 59 PIM.
