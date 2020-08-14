Edmundson was deemed unfit to play in Thursday's Game 2 clash with Boston, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The specifics regarding the absence remain unclear, as the 27-year-old has played in every Hurricanes' game since the NHL has returned. In his stead, Sami Vatanen (undisclosed) will return to the lineup with Haydn Fleury and Trevor van Riemsdyk operating as the team's third defensive pair.
