Edmundson produced an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Edmundson remains a mostly defensive player, with 13 points, 86 hits, 67 blocked shots and 55 PIM through 52 games. The 26-year-old could produce his first 20-point campaign, but he's not likely to interest fantasy owners outside of deep formats.

