Edmundson scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Edmundson took a slashing minor in the third period, but redeemed himself by scoring on a breakaway after he exited the sin bin. The 26-year-old has four points, 11 hits and eight PIM in his last six outings. Edmundson has five goals, 16 points, 94 hits and 63 PIM in 57 games this season. His recent surge in offense has helped the Hurricanes offset the loss of Dougie Hamilton (lower body), but Edmundson likely won't interest fantasy owners in standard formats.