Hurricanes' Joel Edmundson: Lengthy scoring drought continues
Edmundson failed to crack the scoresheet for the 13th time in 14 games Monday against the Maple Leafs.
Apart from a six-game, eight-point outburst in mid-November, Edmundson has been very quiet this season. In a game where his team erupted for six goals, fantasy owners were no doubt hoping for at least a secondary assist or two, but alas, it was not to be. Edmundson's fantasy value remains extremely limited given his current scoring woes.
