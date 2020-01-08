Play

Edmundson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Edmundson has four goals through 43 games, doubling last year's total and putting him three tallies shy of a career high. The 26-year-old is known more for his defensive play, however, as he has started just 42.9 percent of shifts in the offensive zone this season.

