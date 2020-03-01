Hurricanes' Joel Edmundson: New career mark
Edmundson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Edmundson now has a new career high in points with 19 ( six goals, 13 assists). He delivers only occasional offense, so his fantasy value sits in hits (106).
