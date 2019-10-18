Hurricanes' Joel Edmundson: Offense not first priority
Edmundson has zero points in his first seven games this season.
In fairness, the Canes knew they weren't getting an offensive blueliner when they acquired Edmundson from St. Louis in the Justin Faulk trade back in September. In four seasons with the Blues, the 26-year-old averaged just 13 points, but was always among the team leaders in hits and blocked shots. That trend has continued this season with the Canes, as Edmundson is currently tied for the team lead in blocked shots (18) and tied for second in hits (16). From a fantasy perspective, he may be of some use to you in formats that reward for these peripheral stat categories.
